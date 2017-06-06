Southwest round-trip fares fall below $100 in 72-hour sale

- Southwest is having one of its big sales-- this one for 72 hours and with dozens of round-trip fares below $100.

The sale kicked off Tuesday morning and you must book flights by Thursday, June 8.

The sale is good for travel between August 22 and December 13 with some blackout dates including flights on Fridays and Sundays and around holidays.

Discounted flights departing Los Angeles include trips to Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Francisco.

More details can be found at Southwest's website.

