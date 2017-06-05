Mom spends thousands to bring Dubai to Philly for son's lavish prom send-off

- Prom send-offs have become more common in recent years, but one North Philadelphia mom is getting a lot of attention on social media for the send-off she gave her son.

She helped bring Dubai to the City of Brotherly Love!

Saudia Shuler says she was originally planning to give her son Johnny a trip to Dubai for his high school graduation, but after several tragedies including a stroke, a thyroid cancer diagnosis and the murder of Johnny's father, she was unable to do so.

So she decided to bring the Middle East to North Philadelphia, including three tons of sand, and even a camel.

Johnny also took three different dates to the prom in style, renting a Lamborghini, a Range Rover and Rolls Royce.

Shuler says her son deserves all of the glamor. In all, Saudia says the whole thing cost about $25,000.

Saudia and Johnny appeared on Good Day Philadelphia Monday morning to discuss how they pulled it all off!