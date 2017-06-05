Suspicious package at Dallas PD headquarters ruled harmless

- A suspicious package that prompted an evacuation at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning turned out to be harmless.

Dallas police said the package was found near the north entrance of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Lamar Street around 9:30 a.m.

A mail courier actually spotted it and reported it to building security. Police described it as a clear glass bottle with clear liquid inside and a note taped to it.

The building’s lobby was evacuated. Other officers and employees were asked to move to a safe location inside the facility while the bomb squad investigated.

An explosives unit, hazmat truck and fire engines all responded to the scene out of an abundance of caution. The streets around the building were also temporarily closed.

However, police said the bottle turned out to be harmless. The liquid inside was water.

“A hoax bomb offense will be made and the incident is under active investigation by the department,” the Dallas Police Department said. “We want to thank the local residents, businesses, and motorists for their patience during the time we were conducting this operation.”

The evacuation was lifted around noon.