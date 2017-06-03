Multiple dead in London attacks, 3 suspects killed

LONDON (AP) -- London Ambulance Service says more than 30 people have been taken to five hospitals following bridge attacks.

LONDON (AP) -- London police say they believe 3 people were involved in bridge attacks, but more work needs to be done .

LONDON (AP) -- London's police say six people have died in addition to three attackers.

LONDON (AP) -- Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market.



The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area.



The London Ambulance Service said at least 20 injured people had been taken to six hospitals, and British media said several people had been killed. The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents."



Hours after the attacks began, a large area of central London remained cordoned off and police told people to avoid the area, leaving tourists and revelers struggling to get home. It was unclear whether any of the attackers was on the run.



Bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets -- likely from armed police -- and at least three blasts rang out as police performed controlled explosions. One image taken by a witness showed a man on the ground surrounded by police; he appeared to be wearing a vest with canisters attached to it.



Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.



"They kept coming to try to stab me . they were stabbing everyone. Evil, evil people," he told the newspaper. "I want to know if this girl is still alive. I've been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out. I don't know what to do."



Bartender Alex Martinez said he hid in a garbage bin for a half hour when a man stormed the restaurant where he worked, which was nearly full.



"I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening," he said.



Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.



Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.



"We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire," he said. "I hid in a restaurant basement for about an hour. ... Police told us to get out and then there was more gunfire."



The mayhem began just after 10 p.m. (2100GMT), when police responded to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London. Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting as many as six pedestrians.



"We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," witness Will Heaven told Sky News.



Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market. Witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives.



Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.



Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so. They asked Londoners to "remain calm but be alert and vigilant."



Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the attack "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism" and said her thoughts were with "those who are caught up in these dreadful events." May's office said she would chair a meeting of the government's COBRA emergency committee on Sunday.



As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks -- many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut -- locals were quick to offer assistance.



The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels. At least one taxi company offered free rides to people stranded in the area. Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh temples were open to provide food and shelter for those affected.



If confirmed as terrorism, this would be the third attack to hit Britain in as many months.



In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.



On May 22, a British suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. After that attack, Britain's official threat level from terrorism was raised to "critical," meaning an attack may be imminent. Several days later it was lowered to "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.



A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday.



Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket #Vauxhall — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Department of Homeland Security’s Statement on London Attack:

"The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the United Kingdom. We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area. U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness.

"We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance. The Secretary has been fully briefed on the incidents and the ongoing response. At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States. We are in contact with and stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the United Kingdom as they respond, investigate, and recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by these incidents."

Statement from London’s, Mayor Sadiq Kahn:

"The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I'd like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night. I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and senior officers and am being kept updated on all developments. I will be attending the government's emergency Cobra meeting later this morning.

"London Bridge Station is closed and we are asking people to avoid the area. The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency. We don't yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts. For further updates or information please follow the Metropolitan Police on Twitter: www.twitter.com/metpoliceuk"