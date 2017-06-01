Man surrenders in baby on motorcycle case

-

After two witnesses told Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators that they watched Anthony Braddick Welsh ride a motorcycle on a Tarkington-area highway with his toddler son on the fuel tank, Welsh surrendered to LCSO, accompanied by an attorney.

Various sources informed LCSO that Welsh had been hiding out at a friend's home in the northern part of the county.

Braddick was originally taken into custody on Tuesday night for an unrelated open warrant issued by Deer Park police, but posted bond.

LCSO Cpl. James Hobson obtained an arrest warrant of arrest for Welsh from the Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Stephen Hebert for the offense of abandoning or endangering a child, a felony offense.

The photo of Braddick with the child on the motorcycle was posted on social media and attracted plenty of attention. The man who uploaded the image says it was taken at an Exxon station near Tarkington High School in Liberty County.

Anyone with information in this case in encouraged to contact LCSO by phone at 936-336-4505.