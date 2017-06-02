FDA investigating findings of Hepatitis A in frozen tuna

The FDA and CDC are investigating after the hepatitis A virus was found in contaminated frozen tuna. The agencies say the tuna came from two companies outside the United States - Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the following information on its website on Friday:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are assisting state and local officials in assessing the risk of hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines. If unvaccinated consumers have consumed the recalled product within the last two weeks, post-exposure prophylaxis may help prevent hepatitis A virus infection.

Fast Facts

On May 18, Hilo Fish Company began recalling tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood, Inc. that tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.

While the CDC is not currently aware of any illnesses linked to these products, it is advising post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for unvaccinated persons who may have consumed the potentially contaminated tuna within the past two weeks.

The FDA is providing a list of establishments in TX, OK, and CA that may currently have potentially contaminated tuna in commerce to help alert consumers that may be at risk of the hepatitis A virus. Contact your health care professional if you believe you have been exposed to contaminated tuna.

The current recall resulted from follow-up after the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA of a frozen tuna sample, sourced from PT Deho Canning Co.,which tested positive for hepatitis A on May 1, 2017. The initially recalled product has been removed from circulation and the newly recalled frozen tuna lots were not shipped to Hawaii, but were shipped to the mainland U.S.

What was the Problem and What was Done About It?

Consumers may be at risk of contracting a hepatitis A infection due to the consumption of potentially contaminated frozen tuna distributed by Hilo Fish Company and sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company (Lots F5-6 Soui Dau Industrial Zone, Can Lam Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam) and Santa Cruz Seafood, Inc. (General Santos Fishport Complex Tambler, General Santos City, 9500, Philippines). The CDC reports no illnesses to date.

The FDA is collecting additional frozen tuna samples and increasing its screening measures and testing for imported seafood for these companies.

In addition, the agency has prepared a list of restaurants and other retail locations that received the recalled frozen tuna. The agency will continue to update this list as its investigation continues. To protect the health of consumers who may have eaten contaminated tuna and require post-exposure prophylaxis, the FDA has determined that it is necessary to make public the names of these businesses as part of the recall.

Background

On May 1, the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA that a sample of frozen tuna cubes from Indonesia tested positive for the hepatitis A virus. On May 2, the FDA contacted the Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, a subsidiary distributor of Hilo Fish Company, to obtain additional information related to the positive tuna sample. Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC initiated a product recall because the affected product had been distributed to its customers in Oahu, Hawaii (U.S. mainland and other Hawaiian Islands were not affected by the recall). The state of Hawaii embargoed the lot that tested positive and the FDA confirmed the sample was positive.

On May 16, Hilo Fish Company notified the FDA that it had submitted samples of additional shipments held in its cold storage facility in Hawaii to a private laboratory for testing and received additional positive results for the hepatitis A virus. Imported tuna products from this facility were sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood and were distributed to restaurants and other retail locations in CA, NY, OK, and TX. The New York State Department of Health and the FDA verified that product shipped to New York was not sold to the public. The FDA’s investigation in connection with these firms is ongoing.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus . It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests the virus from contaminated food or water. The virus can also be easily passed from an infected person to other unvaccinated family members, sexual partners, and close contacts.

What are the Symptoms of Hepatitis A?

Symptoms in adults include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. People with hepatitis A may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after consuming a contaminated food or drink. CDC reports that while the hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for all children, vaccination rates are lower than for other recommended childhood vaccines. Unvaccinated children can become ill and not have symptoms.

Who is at Risk?

Any unvaccinated person who consumed recalled frozen tuna is at risk of contracting the hepatitis A virus.

What Can be Done to Prevent Infection with Hepatitis A?

CDC recommends providing post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for unvaccinated people who have eaten any of the recalled raw or undercooked tuna products in the last two weeks. People who have consumed this fish fully cooked are at reduced risk of exposure, but we encourage consultation with medical professionals.

PEP consists of:

Hepatitis A vaccine for people between the ages of 1 and 40 years

Hepatitis A virus-specific immunoglobulin (IG) for people outside of this age range, but the hepatitis A vaccine can be substituted if IG is not available.

Those with evidence of previous vaccination do not require PEP

If you are unsure if you have been vaccinated against hepatitis A virus, contact your health professional to check your immunization records. If you have been vaccinated, no further action is needed. If you have never received the hepatitis A vaccine, getting a single dose within two weeks of exposure can protect against illness. If you are unable to determine whether you have already been vaccinated, receiving an additional dose of vaccine is not harmful.

What Specific Products Were Recalled?

The first recall, which took place in Hawaii, consisted of imported raw frozen ahi tuna cubes sourced from PT Deho Canning Co. (JL. Raya Madidir, Bitung, Indonesia). That recall by Tropic Fish includes lot codes 609149 and 609187. No products are believed to remain on the market.

The current recall, which began May 18, consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood. This recall by Hilo Fish Company includes Tuna Steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01 and Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; Individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01).

Name & Location

Central Market Kitchen N HEB Vendor #15385, Austin, TX

Conservatory Plano 6401 Ohio Dr. Plano, TX

Hilton Garden Inn 23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX

Jack Ryan's 102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX

Jack Ryan's 119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX

Johnny Tamale 4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX

Marriott Conf. Center 2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman OK

Myron's Prime Steakhouse 10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX

Prestonwood CC 15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX

Sea Ranch Restaurant 1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island, TX

Sysco East Texas 4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX

Sysco Foods Central Texas 1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels, TX

Sysco Food Houston 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX

The Schooner 1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX

What Do Restaurants and Retailers Need To Do?

Affected restaurants and other retail locations should take appropriate actions to ensure that recalled product is not served to consumers. If any businesses find they served any recalled product within the last two weeks, they should contact their local health department and wherever possible, notify their consumers about possible exposure to hepatitis A virus and the potential benefit of post exposure prophylaxis.

In the event that retailers and/or other retail locations are found to have handled recalled or other potentially contaminated food in their facilities, they should:

Wash and sanitize display cases and refrigerators where potentially contaminated products were stored.

Wash and sanitize cutting boards, surfaces, and utensils used to prepare, serve, or store potentially contaminated products.

Wash hands with hot water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

What Do Consumers Need To Do?

If you think you’ve gotten sick from eating recalled tuna contact your health care professional. The FDA and CDC are not currently aware of any illnesses related to any recalled frozen tuna. However, because hepatitis A can have serious health consequences, CDC advises post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for unvaccinated persons who have consumed any of the recalled frozen tuna products in the past two weeks. PEP offers no preventive benefit to persons whose exposure occurred more than 2 weeks ago. People who have consumed this fish fully cooked are at reduced risk of exposure, but are encouraged to consult with their medical professionals.

Contaminated shellfish, fruit (berries), and salads are the most frequent foodborne sources of hepatitis A. Hepatitis A can be transmitted from person to person. Consumers should always practice safe food handling and preparation measures. Wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling food. Consumers should thoroughly wash their hands after using the bathroom and changing diapers to help protect themselves from hepatitis A, as well as other foodborne diseases.

Who Should be Contacted?

Contact your healthcare professional if you think you may have become ill from eating tuna, or if you believe that you have eaten any of the recalled frozen tuna within the last two weeks.

The FDA encourages consumers with questions about food safety to call 1-888-SAFEFOOD Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time, or to consult http://www.fda.gov.