Smoke from fire miles away billowing over Vatican

- Various European media outlets are reporting large plumes of smoke coming from buildings outside The Vatican. According to the Daily Mail and the Sun, there have also been reports of a large explosion.

Photos on social media show black clouds of smoke. One Twitter user says the smoke is coming from beyond the walls of the Vatican.

According to the Daily Mail, the explosion appears to have occurred at a salvage yard.

News outlet in Rome claims a large fire erupted at an auto garage or wrecking yard near walls of the Vatican https://t.co/feWaMYkMW5 pic.twitter.com/otAcoWQEVT — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 1, 2017

Over piazza del popolo. Not sure if it's the same smoke. But it's pretty dark. pic.twitter.com/JnbXPTU98D — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) June 1, 2017

The smoke is outside the walls of the Vatican. Here's another angle. pic.twitter.com/HBbcnAx9fS — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) June 1, 2017

Smoke is clearing. But does smoke settle? Large dark cloud of smoke behind me now. Probably from the same fire? pic.twitter.com/5txUHExjOG — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) June 1, 2017

The Pope was at the Vatican on Thursday where he met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Covic.