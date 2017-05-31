Google Trends: Most misspelled word in Wisconsin is 'Wisconsin'

- People in Wisconsin cannot spell the name of their own state, according to new data released by Google.

In honor of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends released a map on Tuesday of the most misspelled words in America based on the top “how to spell” searches in each state.

America's most misspelled words - it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

In Wisconsin, the top “how to spell” search was “how to spell Wisconsin.”

Minnesotans have trouble spelling the word “beautiful,” according to the map. But, they’re not alone. Beautiful was also the most misspelled word in California, Ohio, Kentucky and New York.

Other commonly misspelled words were pneumonia, maintenance, hallelujah, tomorrow, Chihuahua and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Google Trends says the map is based on U.S. searches between January 1 and April 30, 2017.