Two polls show low approval numbers for President Trump

Two polls released Tuesday show President Donald Trump is still suffering from low approval numbers.

Rasmussen Poll

According to the latest Rasmussen Poll, 29% of those surveyed say "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance, and 46% of those surveyed "strongly disapprove" of his performance.

On Inauguration Day, data shows 38% of those surveyed at the time say they "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance, with 36% say they "strongly disapprove".

Overall, the Rasmussen Poll shows 56% of those surveyed say they disapprove of Trump's performance, while 44% of those survey say they approve.

Gallup Poll

According to data from a Gallup poll on Trump's job performance, 54% of those surveyed say they disapprove of his job performance, while 41% say they approve of his performance.

On January 22, the first day Gallup Poll results on Trump's job performance became available, 45% of those surveyed say they approve of Trump's job performance, with the same percentage of people surveyed saying they disapprove of his performance in office.

Polling Methodology

Rasmussen Poll: According to the website, the Daily Tracking Poll results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night, in addition to an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. Results are reported on a three-day rolling average basis, and the margin of error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Gallup Poll: According to the website, the daily results, which is based on a three-day rolling average, is gathered based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 adults, with a margin of error of +/- three percentage points.