Trump's proposed budget would slash food stamp program

- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is among many set to be slashed under the Trump administration budget revealed on Tuesday.

Proponents of the program in Minnesota say it could force over 100,000 of the more than 400,000 currently enrolled off the program.

“What we are talking about is the administration saying they want to eliminate 30 percent of the people in this country who need food, a basic need,” said Colleen Moriarty, Executive Director of Hunger Solutions MN.

The Trump administration budget proposes nationwide cuts to SNAP that could amount to over $200 million over the next ten years. In Minnesota, roughly 75 percent of the people enrolled are either children, disabled or seniors.

“Those people are not those people, they’re your neighbors. When people lose their jobs and spend down every bit of reserve they have, they turn to the SNAP program in droves,” said Moriarty.

The Trump budget has so far received pushback from some Republicans and most Democrats.

Statement from MN Department of Human Services:

"SNAP benefits are federally funded. It is the most effective and efficient anti-hunger program, the cornerstone of federal food programs. It invests in families, communities, and local economies by keeping thousands out of poverty, boosts local economies, and improves access to nutritious foods. SNAP cuts would affect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, particularly children, seniors, and people with disabilities, the majority of those SNAP serves."