United Kingdom leaders, celebrities react to deadly incident at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester
Leaders and celebrities in the United Kingdom are reacting to news of a deadly incident at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
As of Monday evening, 19 people were dead, according to Greater Manchester Police officials.
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn
Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017
Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron
My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism.— Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017
Manchester City Council
Sir Richard Leese: This is an absolutely horrifying incident. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.— Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 23, 2017
Statement from Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, on Manchester Arena explosion https://t.co/O5xG6tWRxE— Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 23, 2017
Ariana Grande
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande's manager
May 23, 2017
Republic Records, Ariana Grande's record label
We're deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected by this tragedy.— Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) May 23, 2017
Niall Horan, former One Direction member
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017
Harry Styles, former One Direction Member
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Katy Perry
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
Toni Braxton
My heart&prayers go out to everyone who was @ArianaGrande concert This is unbelievable! We stand with you Manchester #HopingForBetterDays 💗— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) May 23, 2017