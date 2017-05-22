Police: Fatalities confirmed at Manchester Arena

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a number of fatalities and injuries following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

This comes after reports of an explosion near the arena just shortly after 10:40 p.m. local time, following the conclusion of the concert. Details regarding the cause of the loud noise have not yet been confirmed.

Witnesses said the concert had just ended when a loud explosion-like sound could be heard.

Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, but it is unclear if the venue was filled to capacity for the concert.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Manchester Victoria station is reportedly closed and the train service has been suspended.

A lot of speculation has been surrounding the incident which happened around 5:40 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States.