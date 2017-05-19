Amber Alert issued for missing San Francisco toddler

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The California Highway Patrol on Friday issued an Amber Alert for a missing 21-month-old boy who could possibly be in danger.

Makai Bangoura of San Francisco, a black male, was abducted Thursday by his father, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Details on Makai's height and weight are unclear.

Authorities said they were searching for Makai's father, 30-year-old Jason Lam, in connection with the abduction. Investigators said Lam, an Asian male, who is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, could be suicidal and he should not be approached without the help of police.

Makai's mother contacted police Thursday night to report Makai had not been returned by Lam. Authorities said they always take those cases very seriously, but as they continued to investigate they learned there may be a safety issue. That's why they did not issue an Amber Alert until Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the father and son were recently spotted in Menlo Park. Authorities received information they may be heading southbound on Interstate 5 toward Southern California.

Authorities said during their investigation they learned of "disturbing information" regarding the father that gave them concern.

The San Francisco Police Department said it was asked by the city's district attorney's office to issue the missing child alert. The Amber Alert was in effect for several counties, including: San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda.

Police said the suspect was believed to be driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5SEY238.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.