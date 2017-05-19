Attorneys: Fort Worth officers demoted after body cam leak

- The attorneys for FWPD Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes say they have been demoted after a body cam leak investigation.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has yet to make an official announcement about the demotions or the investigation’s findings. In a press release, the department said it will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about the conclusions of the disciplinary hearings.

The leaked body came shows Officer William Martin taking Jacqueline Craig to the ground in handcuffs and arresting her daughters last December. The arrests led to protests and allegations of racial discrimination.

Officer Martin was suspended for 10 days following the controversial arrest and is still with the police department.

Pridgen’s attorney identified him as one of the officers targeted by the leak investigation, saying he had no involvement in the leak. Pridgen walked into police headquarters Friday afternoon for a meeting with the chief.

#FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald used a made-up investigation to demote his chief rival, Chief Pridgen. Big mistake. Going to get him & city sued — Lawyer Peter Schulte (@AttyPeteSchulte) May 19, 2017

Keyes’ attorney joined Pridgen's attorney with tweets that both command staff officers have been demoted.

Very disheartening #FWPD Demoted Dep. Chief Vance Keyes! Police misconduct is the issue, not viral cell video which brought it to light! — Gunner Milner (@GunnerMilner) May 19, 2017

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Craig, was critical of the demotions.

"When compared to the decision to offer William Martin only a short suspension and the possibility of promotion, the core values in the department become clear: an officer that assaults black women and children, falsifies documents, repeatedly violates citizen's rights -- that's no big deal," Merritt said in a statement. "But if officers break with the long-standing tradition of turning a blind eye to brutality, corruption and racism, this will not be tolerated."

Fort Worth once again reinforces everything we already knew about institutional racism using a black police chief to do it. pic.twitter.com/b0kBqjB4dJ — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) May 19, 2017

Cell phone video of the arrest was already out there prior to the leak, but the new perspective from the leaked body cam video created a wave of concern from police headquarters to city hall over the arrests.

A portion of Officer Martin's personnel file was also leaked.