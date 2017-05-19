Man found dead inside Long Island church after standoff

- A man was found dead inside a Long Island church after a bizarre series of events on Friday afternoon.

Things started unfolding at about 1:30 p.m. when Suffolk County police received a 911 call from an off duty NYPD officer who saw a man try to set his vehicle on fire and then went into Saint John Roman Catholic Church in Center Moriches.

The man was carrying a gas or propane tank. He threw gasoline at an officer and then tried to strike a match. The officer got away safely.

Suffolk County police set up a perimeter around the church. A police robot was moved into the church. The man was found dead. It was unclear how he died.

His body was not immediately removed from the church as the investigation continued. The name of the man was not released by police.