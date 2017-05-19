Crews battle fast moving brush fire near Malibu

A brush fire ripped through vegetation on a Malibu hillside on Friday, and fire crews staged teams to protect structures in the area.

Firefighters were sent to the area of Mulholland Highway and Kanan Road about 12:45 p.m., and battled the flames with ground crews and two water-dropping helicopters. Fire officials initially estimated the blaze at about two acres, but crews at the scene later estimated that as many as seven acres were charred.

The fire was burning in medium brush, according to the county fire department.

The blaze went to a second alarm -- meaning additional crews were called in -- shortly after 1 p.m. as the flames began spotting ahead on the hillside terrain. A fixed-wing aircraft was also called to assist with water drops.

