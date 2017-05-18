Sheriff's, CHP high-speed pursuit of stolen truck on LA freeways News Sheriff's, CHP high-speed pursuit of stolen truck on LA freeways A theft suspect who led police on a chase Thursday from Huntington Beach into Norwalk and then south into Buena Park was arrested after an officer in an SUV used a PIT maneuver to stop the white pickup truck.

The pickup truck clipped at least two vehicles as it raced on freeways and surface streets, according to a live broadcast of the chase.

From Huntington Beach, where the man driving the pickup was suspected of stealing tires from a Big O store in the 19400 block of Beach Boulevard about 4:30 p.m., the suspect headed north on the San Diego (405) freeway,

transitioned to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway before heading south on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Huntington Beach police Lt. Bo Svendsbo.

The pickup exited the freeway at Beach Boulevard and was driven into Buena Park, where an officer in a marked SUV used a PIT maneuver to send the pickup truck into a spin.

The side of the pickup slammed into a wooden utility pole and the suspect took off running with an officer in close pursuit.

The suspect and the officer hurdled some shrubs in a median, but the officer lost his footing and fell to the street.

The suspect kept running until he reached the front lawn of a home in a residential area south of Knott's Berry Farm, where he too, fell to the ground.

An officer quickly pounced on him and he was taken into custody about 5:10 p.m.

The officer who fell while chasing the suspect did not appear to be seriously injured, Svendsbo said.

The suspect's name and age were not immediately available.

