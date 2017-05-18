Car crash in Times Square injures several

- Several people were reportedly injured after an out of control car crashed into a sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday morning. It happened at Broadway and W. 45th. The red car was left on top of a pole at the intersection.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017