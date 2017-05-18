Car crash in Times Square injures several

Posted:May 18 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 12:12PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NYo - Several people were reportedly injured after an out of control car crashed into a sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday morning.  It happened at Broadway and W. 45th.  The red car was left on top of a pole at the intersection.

No other details were immediately available.  This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

