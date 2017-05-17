Reckless driver leads deputies on chase in Santa Clarita

- A reckless driver in Santa Clarita led police on a wild chase Wednesday before being taken into custody.

The suspect, driving a red Honda, went in and out of parking lots, barely missing other vehicles. At one point, the driver pulled over and a passenger ran out of the car before going back into traffic.

The driver was eventually trapped by deputies after pulling into an apartment parking garage near Oak Ridge and Arbor Hill drives and was taken into custody.

