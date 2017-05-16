WATCH: Shoplifter falls flat on her face running out of Walmart

By: FOX News

Posted:May 16 2017 08:54AM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 12:32PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - A clumsy Canadian shoplifter "fell" a little short of pulling off the perfect crime.

Video from a Walmart store in Fergus, Ontario, shows a woman being chased by an employee as she attempt to make off with more than $650 worth of stolen items in a shopping cart.

She rushes out the door with the cart and then stumbles and falls on her face as the cart hits a parking curb and topples over.

The store worker chasing the shoplifter briefly confronted her before she ran off empty-handed.

Read more at FOXNews.com.

