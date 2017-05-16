Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify, suggests accusations fueled by racism

(FOX NEWS/AP) - Bill Cosby gave his first interview in more than two years to Sirius XM’s Michael Smerconish, and the 30-minute unedited chat aired during “The Michael Smerconish Program” on the POTUS channel Tuesday.
During the chat with Smerconish, Cosby said would not discuss the sexual assault allegations against him – in the chats with Esna and Erin or otherwise.
“That’s not something that, uh, any smart person would want to do.”
He also said his lawyers won't let him speak about the criminal case. But he says he has "never, never" lost the support of his wife.
