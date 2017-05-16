Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify, suggests accusations fueled by racism

- Bill Cosby gave his first interview in more than two years to Sirius XM’s Michael Smerconish, and the 30-minute unedited chat aired during “The Michael Smerconish Program” on the POTUS channel Tuesday.

He said he doesn't expect to testify at his Montgomery County sexual assault trial.

Smerconish says he agreed to air an uncut, 82-minute conversation between Cosby and his daughters, Ensa and Erin, in exchange for the interview.

During the chat with Smerconish, Cosby said would not discuss the sexual assault allegations against him – in the chats with Esna and Erin or otherwise.

“That’s not something that, uh, any smart person would want to do.”

He also said his lawyers won't let him speak about the criminal case. But he says he has "never, never" lost the support of his wife.

Daughter Ensa Cosby said she believes "racism has played a role" in the accusations against her father.

Bill Cosby replied, "It could be."

Cosby said his health is generally good, but glaucoma has left him legally blind.

Cosby said he isn't trying to influence jurors, who will be selected next week for the June 5 trial.

