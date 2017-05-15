Charter bus carrying Philadelphia students overturns, 25 hurt [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Charter bus overturns on Maryland interstate News Charter bus carrying Philadelphia students overturns, 25 hurt At least 25 people, including mostly children have been hurt after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., on Monday morning.

- At least 25 people, including mostly children, have been hurt after a charter bus overturned following a multi-car accident on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., on Monday morning.

The bus crashed around 10 a.m. on the highway about 40 miles north of Baltimore.

26 8th grade students were on the bus at the time of the crash, along with a driver, two teachers, and a parent chaperone, as part of a school trip with the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy.

According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, one adult and one child were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition. The others were transported by ambulances to hospitals in the region.

State troopers rushed to the scene joining fire and medical workers. In addition, Philadelphia police officers taking buses to Washington, D.C. for a memorial, spotted the crash and stopped to help and render aid to the victims.

Family members of I-95 Havre de Grace bus crash patients are encouraged to call (215) 400-5858. Patients have been taken to Upper Chesapeake and Harford Memorial hospitals.

The School District of Philadelphia says they are working on organizing transportation to get parents and district officials to the hospitals where those injured were taken.

Support staff was dispatched to the C.W. Henry School by the school district Monday morning following the crash.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, and tweeted that preliminary information indicated a passenger car attempted to pass the bus, and lost control, driving back across the lane and clipping the front of the bus. Possible charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

At this time, 21 students, one teacher, one parent chaperone and the bus driver have been released from the hospital. Five students and one teacher remain hospitalized at this time.

The reunification centers have been closed. If parents or school community members have questions, they are encouraged to contact the Family and Community Engagement Office by calling (215) 400-5858.

Counseling was provided at the school today and will be provided again Wednesday when school resumes. The Charles Henry school psychologist and counselor, as well as additional District staff, will be on-site at the school to offer support to anyone who needs it.