Bear struck by car, limps off 210 freeway in La Verne News Bear struck by car, limps off 210 freeway in La Verne A bear was struck by a vehicle today on a freeway in the La Verne area, and California Department of Fish and Game personnel were working to tranquilize the injured animal and take it into custody.

About 7:40 a.m., La Verne police officers spotted the 200-pound bear walking along Bowdoin Street, then make its way onto the Foothill (210) Freeway.

While walking on the freeway, the bear was struck and injured by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes, west of the Fruit Street exit, police said. The driver was uninjured.

Authorities closed the Fruit Street onramp to the freeway and located the injured bear, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel used a tranquilizer gun on the bear around 9:40 a.m., but the animal continued to move around in the brush alongside the freeway, news media outlets reported from the scene around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, residents of the immediate are were urged to stay inside their homes as a precaution, and a Sigalert was in effect.



