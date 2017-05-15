Tour bus carrying 26 children overturns on I-95 in Maryland

- Maryland State Police say 26 children were aboard a bus that overturned on Interstate 95 Monday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 89, which is MD 155, in Havre de Grace.

On Twitter, Maryland State Police said one child and one adult were flown to hospitals by helicopter, and others were transported by ambulances to area hospitals. It's not clear exactly how many people were transported. Maryland State Police reported no fatalities in the crash as of late Monday morning.

In all, 26 children, three chaperones and the bus driver were aboard the bus when it crashed.

Police did not give details of the patients' conditions, but the Susquehanna Hose Company tweeted that two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They say a car was also involved, and the driver was being interviewed.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are open, but traffic was moving slow through the area. Southbound lanes of I-95 were expected to reopen around 2 pm.