Big Chicken reopens in Marietta after renovations

- The Big Chicken reopened Thursday morning after receiving a major makeover.

Renovations at the Marietta landmark lasted for more than three months. An estimated $2 million was spent on sprucing up the popular restaurant, which was built in the 1960s.

Improvements have been made inside and outside, including a new screened-in patio. There's even a store where you can buy Big Chicken souvenirs!

The local icon, @KFC Big Chicken, is back open and ready for business in Marietta after a $2.2 million renovation project. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/zlNxoofVNM — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 11, 2017

A red carpet was placed in front of the Big Chicken as it reopened at 11 a.m. Thursday. FOX 5 was there for the special event. Take a look at the photos above!