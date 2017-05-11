Big Chicken reopens in Marietta after renovations

Posted:May 11 2017 08:14AM EDT

Updated:May 11 2017 11:57PM EDT

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Big Chicken reopened Thursday morning after receiving a major makeover. 

Renovations at the Marietta landmark lasted for more than three months. An estimated $2 million was spent on sprucing up the popular restaurant, which was built in the 1960s. 

Improvements have been made inside and outside, including a new screened-in patio. There's even a store where you can buy Big Chicken souvenirs! 

A red carpet was placed in front of the Big Chicken as it reopened at 11 a.m. Thursday. FOX 5 was there for the special event. Take a look at the photos above! 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories