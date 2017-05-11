Authorities search for chase suspect in movie theater near Bell Gardens

- A suspected package thief fled from police on the 710 freeway from Arcadia to South Gate Thursday night.

The suspect later drove into a parking garage in the South Gate area and was seen running into an Edwards Cinema theater. Police surrounded and evacuated the theater to search for the suspect.

We will update the story as more information comes in.

