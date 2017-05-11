Female suspect surrenders after high-speed chase News Female suspect surrenders at the end of high-speed chase A woman with traffic warrants took police on a chase across two counties on Thursday.

The high-speed chase started around 12:30 p.m. close to downtown Fort Worth.

A city marshal tried to make a traffic stop because the car had no brake lights. The driver wouldn't stop, but the deputy marshal followed and didn't chase. When the driver got out of downtown, a Fort Worth police officer had also responded. The officer also tried to make a traffic stop.

The yellow cavalier sped away and the chase was on, going for about 40 miles from Fort Worth into Dallas.

At one point, she dodged a spike strip on I-20 while going significantly faster than 75 miles per hour. The chase then headed northbound on Interstate 45 and onto the streets of Downtown Dallas.

The chase ended about an hour after it started. DPS officers successfully spiked the car's tires as the driver exited the Dallas North Tollway. She stopped on Normandy and Lomo Alto in University Park.

The woman was arrested, but it’s still unclear why she ran. The marshal's office says she had what's known as a blue warrant for a probation violation.

Residents in Highland Park and University Park say they came out when they heard the sirens.

"She was still going 40 to 50 miles per hour,” said Seth Pyle who witnessed the chase. “That's really fast for these streets. She was trying to get away."

The woman hasn't been officially identified but was taken to jail. Police say even without the chase anyone caught with a warrant for a probation violation would have gone to jail.

Authorities say the driver also had multiple warrants for traffic violations in Fort Worth.