Escaped Carroll Middle School tortoise found one mile from campus

A missing tortoise from a Southlake middle school was found near a business on Wednesday five days after he escaped.

Samson the tortoise escaped on Friday from the unlocked patio at Carroll Middle School where he is kept. He was spotted later that day at church near the school, but people assumed he was a wild animal and didn’t pick him up.

Southlake DPS said Wednesday an employee at Synetra, an IT services provider, found the 20-year-old tortoise outside of its building.

Synetra is located just a little less than a mile away from the school.