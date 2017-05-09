Bear wanders through San Gabriel Valley neighborhood, faces off with dog

BRADBURY, Calif. (FOX 11) - A bear with an ear tag on Tuesday was roaming a neighborhood in the San Gabriel Valley.
It was spotted at about 3:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Oak Shade Road in Bradbury.
The bear squared off with a brave dog, took a dip in the pool and chased a deer.
Animal control officials responded to the area and were monitoring the animal.
