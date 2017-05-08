Oreos filled with Pop Rock-like candies now available nationwide

FOX 32 NEWS - Oreo has done it again!

A new Oreo flavor called 'Firework' has officially hit store shelves nationwide. The company says the new cookie is just like a regular Oreo, besides the cream, which is loaded with popping candy.

And the next flavor that Oreo plans to release it up to customers to decide! Oreo has launched a creation contest which calls on fans to submit their own ideas. If your idea is chosen, not only will your flavor hit store shelves nationwide but you’ll also attain VIP access to the company’s secret prototypes and $500k!

Some ideas already floating around online are orange soda Oreos and Sriracha flavored Oreos.