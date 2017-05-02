Firefighters battle brush fire alongside 57 freeway

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:May 02 2017 10:46AM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 11:08AM EDT

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority are battling a brush fire that erupted on Tuesday morning alongside the southbound 57 freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard.

Unknown acreage burned or injuries at this time.

No homes or structures threatened.

