Donation drive for families displaced after fire destroys homes News Donation drive for families displaced after fire destroys homes There is a donation drive to help families who lost their homes in a massive fire in Kissimmee last week.

- There is a donation drive to help families who lost their homes in a massive fire in Kissimmee last week.

The flames broke out Friday on Silver Lake Drive. Fire investigators say both homes are a total loss. They say dry and windy conditions fueled the blaze.

The families need almost everything from clothes, to tools, and dog food. If you'd like to help out, there's a Facebook group you can join, by clicking here.