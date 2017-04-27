Mother who carried baby without brain to term for organ donation says goodbye

- Keri and Royce Young said hello and goodbye to their baby girl Eva Grace on April 17.

"We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday. She was so perfect in her own little way. I'll be sharing more about her incredible story later. And of course, this is NOT a sad post. Don't hit that button," Keri wrote on Facebook.

Keri and Royce found out months ago that their baby girl would be born with out a brain. They were heartbroken, but Royce says he was awestruck by Keri's strength.

"I thought back to the moment where we found out Eva wasn't perfect, and how literally 30 seconds after our doctor told us our baby doesn't have a brain, somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked, "If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?" Royce wrote on Facebook.

Royce says the doctor put her hand on Keri's shoulder and said "Oh honey, that's so brave of you to say."

"Like, how nice of you, but come on. Keri meant it. There I was, crestfallen and heartbroken, but I momentarily got lifted out of the moment and just stood in awe of her. I was a spectator to my own life, watching a superhero find her superpowers," Royce wrote.

Keri and Royce spoke with doctors and LifeShare of Oklahoma 24 hours later and learned her heart valves, kidneys, liver, and possibly pancreas could save a life. They made the decision together for Keri to carry the baby to term. They shared their journey on Facebook and inspired thousands.

