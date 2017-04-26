2 passengers on same flight busted for cocaine under pants

- This is something U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers don’t see every day.

At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, they arrested not one, but two travelers arriving on the same flight allegedly trying to bring illegal drugs into the country.

On April 19, authorities say U.S. citizen Ariel Garcia went to be inspected after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was “escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person. During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs. The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 11 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $180,000.”

Meanwhile, Dominican citizen Elvin Montilla-Sosa also went to be inspected. He, too, was “subsequently escorted to a private search room” and even more coke was found.

“CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person," they reported. "During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs and back. The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 12 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.”

Both men are under arrest and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. They now face federal narcotics smuggling charges.