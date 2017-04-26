Louisiana gator handcuffed after trespassing

(FOX NEWS) - Wildlife agents in Louisiana made a snappy arrest on Saturday after putting a trespassing alligator in handcuffs.



A homeowner saw the alligator in his garage and fire officials called in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to help, The Times-Picayune reported.



Firefighters recorded videos of the agents cornering the alligator, lassoing its jaw shut and dragging it out of the garage despite all of its writhing and hissing.



“He’s got a lot of fight in him,” a man said in the background of the video.



