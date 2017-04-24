Beware of phishing scam on Facebook targeting Lowe's customers

A Facebook post making round on the internet claims to be an official Lowe’s coupon for Mother’s Day. The fake coupon is for $50 dollars.

After clicking on the link, Facebook users are taken to a web page that looks like the official Lowe’s site, but is actually a fake page attempting to steal your personal information.





Once on the fake page you are asked to answer a survey. But Lowe’s has made it clear on their official Facebook page that this is fake. Saying, “ These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s. It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon.”

In another comment the company wrote, “Please be careful, [customer]. These offers are a phishing scam to gather information. They are not affiliated with Lowe's in any way.”

Remember, if it seems too good to be true- it probably is!