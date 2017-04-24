Five alarm fire rages at College Park buliding; UMD closes due to smoke

- A five-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a six story apartment complex under construction in Prince George’s County Monday afternoon. The University of Maryland, College Park announced they would be closing at 1 pm Monday as a result of the bad air quality in the area.

The fire was reported around 9:30 am in a building in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park. Aerial images from the scene showed flames on the roof of the building. Authorities believe the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.

Stubborn fire continues to burn in College Park. Now 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/oSR5nunL5k — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) April 24, 2017

Firefighters positioned themselves around the building and used ladders to drench the area with water. Heavy black and gray smoke could be seen for miles around.

Officials say the building was under construction at the time of the fire. Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.