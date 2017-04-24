Viral photo: Man keeps wife company while she battles cancer

A student's tweet about her dad's devotion to her mother as she battles cancer has gone viral.

Mackenna Newman shared a photo on April 14 of her dad sitting outside his bedroom, working at a makeshift desk with the door cracked. According to her tweet, her mother has to be isolated because of her treatments.

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/rucH9HfDvk — kenna (@mackenna_newman) April 14, 2017

Newman shared the following message with the photo:

"My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation, so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying."

The viral post has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and has more than 8,000 likes.