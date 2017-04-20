Window washing Power Rangers surprise patients at CHOP

Courtesy: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 
Courtesy: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 

Posted:Apr 20 2017 01:33PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 09:08PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Kids at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia got quite the surprise when they looked out their windows earlier this week!

They were greeted by a friendly group of Mighty Morphing Power Rangers!

The hospital says the window washers are employees of Jenkintown Building Services, and that this isn't the first time they've dressed up for the children.

Sesame Street, Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, and several other characters have all graced the windows of the hospital in recent years.

On this particular day, the washers started at the 8th floor, out of the south tower bridge, and made their way down. On the way, they stopped at each floor, waving to patients and high fiving them through the glass.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories