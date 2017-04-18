Adidas congratulates runners for 'surviving' Boston Marathon

Shoe and apparel company Adidas is apologizing for sending runners a marketing email with a jaw-dropping subject line. The line read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"

Whoever wrote the tone-deaf email, which called on marathon finishers to buy commemorative clothing, didn't think what that wording would sound like given the deaths of three spectators at the bombing of the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Screenshots of the email subject line quickly spread on social media, with Twitter users calling out Adidas.

I love @adidas, don't get me wrong. However, that's a pretty insensitive subject for an email... Am I right?😳#adidas #really? pic.twitter.com/UMnNOMLjZa — Emerson Steele (@emerson_steele) April 18, 2017

The company soon acknowledged that the email was "insensitive" and apologized.