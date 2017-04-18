Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia and is expected to be fine, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

- President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia and is expected to be fine, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

Former President George H.W. Bush's office released this statement:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.