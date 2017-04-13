MARTA Police: 4 people shot at West Lake station

- MARTA police said four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station after reports of shots being fired.

Police said they received a call just before 4:30 p.m. One person has been detained by authorities.

Witnesses told FOX 5 News the shooting happened on one of the trains at the station.

“He had a hat on and he bobbed his head, and he got up and walked back to the back of the train and after that, heard shots, hit the deck and just saw some shoes walk past and that's it,” one witness told FOX 5’s Jaclyn Schultz.

“It's like five people lay down. More people still trying to crawl over us, still trying to climb over the back of us. I was like 'Dude, you got to let somebody up, can't nobody get through,'" said Cedric Peterson. "But I can understand why they were doing what they were doing because they couldn't clearly see."

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just shortly after 5 p.m. and spotted a heavy police and emergency response.

Details of the incident and conditions of those shot were not immediately available.

The West Lake Stations was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. MARTA was using a “bus bridge” between H.E. Holmes and Ashby to accommodate riders.

Witnesses told FOX 5 News that they heard several shots and then were told to leave the train station. FOX 5 News has obtained video from one of those witnesses which shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

