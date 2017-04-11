- Police on Florida's east coast are looking for a 2-year-old girl who went missing from her Fort Pierce home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said police are looking for Legacy Villanueva, a 2-year-old white female. Legacy is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Legacy Villanueva was last seen wearing pink or purple shirt, khaki pants, and pink Nike shoes. She was last seen near the 2600 block of Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Legacy Villanueva may be with Geneva Scott, a 35-year-old biracial female, 5'1" tall, weighing 105 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Her hair is dyed blonde and in an afro style, according to FDLE.

Legacy and Geneva may be traveling in a 2002, silver Honda Civic, with Florida tag number 5632TU.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Legacy Villanueva or Geneva Scott is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-465-5770 or 911.