Experts: What to do if airline bumps you from flight [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Christian Junker/Flickr) News Experts: What to do if airline bumps you from flight Horrified passengers looked on as a man was dragged off a United Airlines plane heading to Louisville from Chicago on Sunday. The incident was captured on cell phones and has gone viral.

- Horrified passengers looked on as a man was dragged off a United Airlines plane heading to Louisville from Chicago on Sunday. The incident was captured on cell phones and has gone viral.

United had reportedly been asking people to give up their seats beforehand, because the flight was overbooked. The man was refusing to leave, and that’s when authorities were called in to get him off the flight. We asked the experts if the airlines are allowed to bump you and what you should know if it ever happens.