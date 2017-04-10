Take a dip: Swim high above the city of Houston News Take a dip: Swim high above the city of Houston It's a jaw-dropping view, but it's not for the faint-hearted. How does swimming above the city of Houston sound? If you're afraid of heights, you may want to rethink this innovative pool. The pool at Market Square Tower Apartments Downtown has got a unique splash of luxury..

It's 40 stories above the city, but it's not your ordinary pool. Part of it has a glass bottom view of the street below. It extends 10 feet away from the building and has a eight-inch thick Plexi-glass bottom. Not only do you feel like you're floating above the city, you can swim over it as if you're flying!

Note: if you're afraid of heights, you might just want to stick to the shallow end!