Snorkeling for Easter eggs in Florida Panhandle

- Dozens of children donned flippers and snorkels for a most unusual Easter egg hunt. This one was underwater.

The Panama City Dive Club hid 139 eggs along the rock jetty at depths up to 7 feet for Saturday's hunt. The eggs had holes in them to keep them submerged. The Panama City News Herald (https://tinyurl.com/mszhjep ) reports about 40 young divers and snorkelers participated.

The youngest scuba diver was 12-year-old Clarissa Bongartz.

