Dog found in trash compactor on Lower East Side

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute from an unknown floor at 45 Jackson Street. It was discovered the morning of March 30.
The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding whomever is responsible.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
April is Animal Cruelty Prevention Month.
The NYPD 10th Precinct tweeted: "Help us find the heartless person who put this helpless little dog in a trash compactor. #AnimalCrueltyPreventionMonth #StopAnimalCruelty
