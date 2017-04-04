Students petition to save ousted USC bike repair shop News Students petition to save ousted USC bike repair shop The fight is on to save Lil Bill's bike repair shop on the campus of USC.

The unassuming little shack is run by Aaron Flournoy who took over the business from his father Bill, who ran the local bike repair shop in the community for 40 years.

The school plans to have a different bike shop in the new village area being constructed and has a non-compete clause with the business, so Lil Bill's has to go.

USC students are frantically petitioning to save the repair shop, with more than 5000 signatures so far.

READ THE PETITION HERE: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-lil-bills-bike-shop

USC says it has been working with Flournoy to find another option but he says that's news to him.

He has until the end of the month before he's evicted.

