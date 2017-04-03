Central Florida company at the center of U.S. tiny house craze

Bigger is not always better. The average U.S. house is a little more than 2100 square feet. The average "tiny house" is a little less than 200 square feet.

And an increasing number of people are downsizing by selling their homes and buying a one of the diminutive dwellings. There are no definitive numbers. But many estimates put the number of U.S. tiny houses in the millions.

There are TV shows and many websites devoted to tiny houses. One of the most influential people in the industry, is in Central Florida.