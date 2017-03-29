Wild turkey crashes through windshield

A New Jersey family traveling through northern Indiana got a shock when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their vehicle's windshield.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Kellems says the flying bird collided Tuesday with the family's rented SUV. The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20.

Kellems says he has been an officer for 31 years and has "never seen something like that."

There were no injuries but police say that is the bird had gone all the way into the car there could have been a much different outcome.

A witness to the incident received permission to take the bird home where he planned to clean and cook it himself.

